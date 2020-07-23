December 28, 1925 - July 19, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Eleanor M. Winchester age 94 of Beloit died Sunday July 19, 2020 in her home. She was born December 28, 1925 to the late Harold and Mamie (Peterson) Magnuson in Rockford, IL. Eleanor graduated from Clinton High School, class of 1944. She married Bernard A. Winchester on August 2, 1945. He preceded her in death on June 15, 1990.
Eleanor's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday July 24, 2020 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. Lucy Wynard officiating. Friends will be received on Friday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow the service at Floral Lawns. A memorial fund is being established in her name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit 362-2000
