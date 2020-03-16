Elaine Prieve

October 31, 1931 - March 12, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Elaine Rose Auguste (Wilhelm) Prieve passed away peacefully at Beloit Senior Living on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in her 88th year. Elaine was born in Fall Creek, WI on Halloween night October 31, 1931. She shared this birthday with her mother, Frances, celebrating not only their birthdays but also Elaine's wedding anniversary to Richard. Elaine attended the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater, before landing a sales position at Keller Furniture store in Fall Creek. Richard and Elaine were married in 1953, and, after living and working in Minneapolis, MN for a year, made their home in Beloit, WI. She went to work at Welders Supply Company, where she enjoyed a 42-year career before retiring in 2012 at the age 80. Elaine was a devout Christian, a longtime member of the church choir and volunteered her time as church Treasurer at both Trinity Lutheran in Beloit, and St. Andrews in Rockton. Elaine was a Sunday School teacher and Cub Scout Den Mother; she also was a co-founder of the Young Adult Fellowship (YAF) program at Trinity Lutheran. Elaine was a board member and active fundraiser for the FJ Turner High School Athletic Booster Club, rarely missing any Cross Country, Basketball, Baseball or Track events her 3 sons participated in.
She is survived by her three sons: Joe and his wife, Joannie, John and his wife, Tracy, and Mark and his wife, Chris. She will be missed by her four grandchildren: JJ Prieve and Kim Bourke (parents, Joe and Joannie), Kelly Prieve (parents, Mark and Chris) and Chase Prieve (parents, John and Tracy); along with her seven great-grandchildren: Ariana, Brianna, Rivers, Greyson, Owen, Eli and Anna. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Richard Prieve; and was the last remaining Wilhelm of her five siblings: Ervin Jr, James, Janice, Robert and Charles.
A time of remembrance for Elaine will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 12 p.m., until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit IL. Elaine asked that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Beloit Regional Hospice. Donate online at beloitregionalhospice.com, or a check may be mailed to their office at 655 Third Street, Suite 200, Beloit WI 53511 (designation In Memory of Elaine Prieve). Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
