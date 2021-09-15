Elaine M. Coonrod

Beloit, WI - Elaine Mae Coonrod, 89, of Beloit, WI passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on May 14, 1932 in Warrens, WI, the daughter of Melford and Dorothy (Elgas) Streeter. Elaine attended Blackhawk Technical College where she earned her CNA license. Elaine married Gerald Coonrod on April 17, 1980 in Rockford, IL.
Elaine was employed by Freeman Shoes, Clinton Electronics and Borg Industries. She also was a CNA in the Beloit, WI area. Elaine was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #191. She enjoyed making ceramics and collecting country western dolls and bells from every state. Elaine was in love with Elvis and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Towards the end she enjoyed watching squirrels, hummingbirds and listening to her Saturday night country western music, Joey and Rory.
Survivors include her children, Frank Kuhle of Tripoli, WI, John (Melissa) Kuhle of Orlando, FL, Nancy (Darryl) Schutte of Beloit, WI, Henry (Lori) Kuhle of South Beloit, IL, Robert (Mary) Kuhle of Beloit, WI, Mary Ann (Richard) Melahn of Janesville, WI, Timothy Kuhle of Beloit, WI, Ruth (Ricardo) Garcia of Janesville, WI, Joseph (Jacqueline) Kuhle Jr. of Chesterfield, VA, Dorothy Serda of Beloit, WI, David Kuhle of Beloit, WI, Jeffrey (Jeanette) Kuhle of Beloit, WI, George (Heather) Kuhle of Beloit, WI, Kimberely Coonrod of Petosky, MI and Amanda Luna of Alancing, MI; 34 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; siblings, Evelyn Lumby of Mauson, WI, Mildred (Robert) Musch of Vesper, WI, Delores Hanson of Hancock, WI and Florence Fredenberg of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; and several nieces and nephews.
Elaine was predeceased by her parents; brothers and sisters, Harlan, Orville and Shirley Streeter; brothers-in-law, Leroy Lumby, Melvin Hanson and Harold Fedenberg; daughters-in-law, Dixie Kuhle, Beverly Kuhle and Betty Samuel; son-in-law, David Serda Sr.; and the father of her children, Joseph Kuhle Sr.
A Funeral Service for Elaine will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Pastor Tony Dusso officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.