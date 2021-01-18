April 8, 1927 - January 14, 2021
Beloit, WI - With profound sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Elaine Joan Lucas, 93 of Beloit Wisconsin on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Autumn Lake Health Care.
She was born April 8, 1927 in South Beloit, IL the daughter of George and Birdie (Albright) Rippie. She married John Lucas on February 10, 1951 in Beloit, Wisconsin. He predeceased her on February 12, 2014.
Elaine was a 1945 graduate of South Beloit High school where she was the editor of the high school Blackhawk year book. Her senior year she was voted: the Best Looking girl, the Best Dressed girl and the Most Popular girl.
In 1952 John and Elaine opened the Grand Café which became a favorite breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Beloit. Elaine was an avid bowler and was inducted into the Beloit Bowling Hall of Fame in 1980. She was a day manager and bowling instructor at the R & R Bowling for many years and was a hostess at Chuck's Restaurant. John and Elaine enjoyed their many trips to Las Vegas to do a little gambling.
Elaine was a wonderful cook who loved to make great meals for family and friends which were always followed by a delicious dessert! She was also a beautiful seamstress. She could make any kind of clothing for any age plus many home decorations.
Elaine is survived by her daughter, Chris (Ron) Throndsen of Indianapolis, IN; son, Randy (Shirley) Loomis of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Jeremy (Sarah) Loomis of West Bend, WI, Tyler (Jen) Loomis of St. Louis, MO, Eric (Nicki) Throndsen of St. Croix, MN, and Neil (Annie) Throndsen of Cottage Grove, MN, great grandchildren, Abigail, Allison, Avery and Jenson Loomis, Finley, Sophia and Reier Throndsen; brother, Jim (Sharon) Grieves; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and brothers George and Don.
The family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Lake Health for all their loving care for the last seven years and especially during her last days when because of the pandemic the family was unable to be with her. They made her comfortable and shared with her the loving thoughts from her family.
A private family service will be held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer when it will be safer to gather.
Memorials may be given in her name to the Autumn Lake Activity department.
