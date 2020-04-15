May 6, 1930 - April 13, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Eileen T. Finnegan, 89, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 in her home.
She was born May 6, 1930 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of the late Dr. Lawrence and Genevieve (McGavock) Finnegan. Eileen was a 1948 graduate of Beloit High School. After graduation she continued her education at the University of Wisconsin Madison. Eileen's work career began as a librarian at the Beloit Public Library, working at the branch library for 11 years. She transferred to the main library for 24 years.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Kathryn of New York City, NY, nieces and nephews: Mary Terese (Greg) Huffman of Sarasota, FL, Ann (John) Bauman of Madison, WI, and their children, Matthew and Peter; Laura (Tim) Hauser of Chelsea, MI, and their children, Jacob and Adam and Matthew L. (Dianne) Finnegan of Beloit, WI and their children, Lisa (Charles) Byers, Audrey (Chad Hatfield) Mounts and Jennifer Johnson; numerous great-great nieces and great-great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Arthur L. Finnegan and Eugen H. Finnegan; and nephews, Tom and Michael.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Eileen's family will be on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials may be given in her name to the Beloit Historical Society or Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
