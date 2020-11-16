April 23, 1943 - November 13, 2020
Beloit, WI - Eileen M. Jensen, 77, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 in the UW Hospital, Madison, WI.
She was born April 23, 1943 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Herbert and Sylvia (Blum) Crawford. Eileen was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Wayne L. "Spike" Jensen on June 23, 1962 in Trinity Lutheran Church, Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on July 29, 2015.
Eileen was formerly employed by OMC for 17 years and then was employed by Beloit Schools for 15 years as a Para Educator. She was a lifelong hockey mother and grandmother who loved watching her children and grandchildren's sporting events. She enjoyed traveling, camping, bingo and being around people. Eileen was a member of the Borderline Bells Red Hat Society, Beloit, WI, and Hockey Association Moms (HAMs).
Survivors include her children, Tim (LaVonne) Jensen of Holland, MI, Sheryl Jensen of Whitmore Lake, MI, Greg (Melony) Jensen and Brian (Heather) Jensen both of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Alyssa (Steven) Chavez, Emily (Zack) Brown, Alexis Pierce, Meghan (Matt) Huey, Tyler Jensen, Amber Jensen, Riley Jensen, Gavin Jensen, Brady Wright and Aidan Wright; great grandchildren, Joseph and Jensen Chavez; special sisters-in-law, Mary Jensen of Sauk Prairie, WI and Diane Grenewaldt of Beloit, WI.
She was predeceased by her parents, siblings, Richard Crawford, Charlene Phelps, June Goodyear, Betty Wendtland, Linda Morris and Nancy Threadgill.
Funeral service for Eileen will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Reverend Gene Van Galder officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial that will be established at a later dater.
Online condolences and live stream of service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com