Eileen Loftus

November 20, 1942 - June 7, 2021
Beloit, WI - Eileen C. Loftus, 78, of Beloit, WI., passed away surrounded by family on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Fair Oaks. She was welcomed into the open arms of her loving husband, Nolan.
She was born on November 20, 1942 in Providence, RI., the daughter of George and Marie (Gallant) Slocum. Eileen married Nolan Loftus on April 15, 1961 in Providence, RI. He predeceased her on December 11, 2007.
Eileen was formerly employed by Orchard Supply Hardware. She was an avid crocheter, loved to craft, including making her own jewelry and adding flecto varathane to everything. Eileen liked to rearrange the house on a regular basis, including putting up and removing the paneling, painting the walls and hanging mirrors that covered an entire wall.
Eileen was asked a few years ago what her most important thing in life was... her response was "Love, her family and Diet Pepsi."
Survivors include her children, David (Denise James) Loftus of Beloit, WI., Michael and Teri Loftus of Beloit, WI., and Lonnie and Terri Loftus of Modesto, CA.; grandchildren, Brandon and Megan, Krystle and Miguel, Alyssa, Briana, Stephanie, Kyrsten, Andrew, Kimberly, Zachary, Nicholas, Lauren, Morgan, Amber and Joshua; great grandchildren, Adrian, Sebastian, Miguel, Brynnlie and soon to be great grandson; siblings, Barbara Wathall, Kathy (Les) Gugle, Gail (Domenic) Mattia and Maureen (Jim) Rutledge; many nieces and nephews.
Eileen was predeceased by her daughter, Michele Owens.
There will be no services for Eileen. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. assisted the family.
