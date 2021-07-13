December 14, 1936 - July 11, 2021
Beloit, WI - Edwin L. Mantei, 84, of Beloit, WI, lost his long battle with Alzheimer's disease on Sunday, July 11, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara of 64 years; children, David (Mary), Bryan (Julie), Lynne Todd, Christine "Tina" Soderberg, Edwin, and Carolyn; grandchildren, Erin (Brandon) Boyd, Megan Klarides, Bryan (Jessica) Mantei Jr., Melissa (Jeremy) Houtakker, Nicholas (Stacy) Todd, Adam Todd, Shannon (Karl) Pawinski; great grandchildren, Harper, Landry, Ellis, and Maddyn Boyd, Collin Klarides, Ady and Marlee Houtakker, Grant Todd, and Peyton Soderberg.
He was predeceased by his parents, Edwin and Regina (Junk) Mantei; grandson, John Todd Jr.; sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" (Robert) Robl and Lucille (Robert) Spanbauer; in-laws, Martin and Elizabeth "Betty" (Vander Pas) Van Grinsven; sons-in-law, John Todd and Robert Soderberg.
After graduating from the Milwaukee School of Engineering and the Milwaukee Institute of Technology, Ed was employed as an Industrial Engineer at Maynard Steel and Westover Corporation, Chief Industrial Engineer at Grede Foundries and at the Beloit Corporation, and Chief Industrial Engineer and Foundry Manager at Osco Industries. He was always a foundryman at heart.
Ed enjoyed anything that involved the outdoors including, hiking, camping, fishing, and gardening. He was an expert at building birdhouses, enjoyed his time as a bee keeper and always loved going to the horse or dog races.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to dad's caregivers. Kay and Megan who soon became a part of our family, and Sarah, Amanda, Elyse, Amy, Nancy, and Kim - your loving care and support meant the world to us. Thank you to Heartland Hospice for all their compassionate care during dad's final journey. He truly appreciated all you did for him including Amy's regular visits and Megan's nightly treats! To Paul, we could not have asked for a better neighbor who is always there to extend a helping hand. All of our caregivers are angels that we can never thank enough. Your care allowed us to keep him at home.
Lastly, thank you to our mom. Mom gave dad so much love, compassion, and dignity during this time. It was always our dad's wishes to remain at home until his final journeys end. Mom showed us all the true meaning of love while caring for dad.
A Memorial Service for Ed will be at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin or Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.