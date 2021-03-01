March 21, 1940 - February 16, 2021
Beloit, WI - Edward Thomas Bowles(Ted), age 80, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died Tuesday February 16th, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 21, 1940 in Battersea, London, England. He was the son of the late Edward James Bowles and Doreen Daisy (Trim) Bowles. Edward had many different trades and talents. He worked in a physics department in England and then came to the United States in December 1963. He was a head Mechanic at a new Rolls Royce and Bentley Dealership in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He also worked as a Greyhound Bus Driver, Salesman for Mars, Metaframe, Superior Pet Products. He then purchased a Leather Business(Lea Leather) until he closed the business in 1989. After closing the business he went to Blackhawk Technical College and when he finished he worked as a machinist at Textron, Miller Tool, Machine Engineering Technologies. Edward retired from Johnson Industries in 2006. He was a past president of the Beloit Evening Lyons Club. Some of his hobbies and interests he had were flying his airplane, cars, camping, golfing, building, and hobby farming. Spending time with his family and friends was what he enjoyed the most. Countless memories were created with him and will be cherished.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Pauline Edith(Harvey) Bowles; along with three children; Susan and Gary Fields of Rockton, Illinois, Claire and Danny Ball of Clinton, WI, Allison Ozolins of Beloit ,Wisconsin, Peter J Ozolins(Son in Law), Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 6 grandchildren, Steven(Judy) Taylor, Holly(Justin) Winch, Brittany(Scott) Hauri, Christopher(Jessica Waters) Fields, Alexander(Teal Zimmerman) Ozolins, Emily(Zach Mielke) Ozolins, 7 great-grandchildren; one sibling, Keith(Maggie) Bowles, Saltdean, England, Sister in Laws Christine Garton, Diane(Jon) Lord, Josephine(Terry) Bates.
Memorial services for Edward Thomas Bowles will be held at a future date. In Leu of flowers, memorials will be established in his name. The Bowles family would like to personally thank Dr Leo Egbujiobi, MD, Dr Joseph Kittah, MD for all of the compassionate care they gave Edward. We would also want to personally thank the Beloit Ambulance, Turtle Fire Department, Rock County Sherriff's Department with all of their assistance. Lastly, we would like to thank Brennan Walsh for all of his help and support he gave Edward and his family.