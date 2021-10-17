Beloit, WI - Edward T. Lamphear of Beloit WI, died on Saturday October 9, 2021 at William S. Middleton Veterans Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin at the age of 70.
Edward was the son of Thornton G. and Doris Lamphear.
He married Deborah Davidson on November 11, 1994.
Edward was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. where he earned the rank of Corporal in the 2nd Marine Division from March 1969 - October 1970. He served in the National Guard from 1970 - 1974.
He was awarded the
National Defense Service Medal, The Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, a Combat Action Ribbon and The Good Conduct Medal.
He was survived by his wife; Deborah Lamphear, Children; Donna (William) Boehm, Tia Lamphear and Rosemary Lamphear. His mother; Doris Lamphear, brother; Jimmy Lamphear, sisters; Mae (Mark) Pospeschil, Cynthia Redenius and Delores (Dan) Tallman. Grandchildren; Cody (Robin) Ostenson, Terry Boehm, Emily Boehm, Hope Dupee, Brooklyn Lamphear, Zack Rasch Jr, Elaine Lamphear, Tiffany Lamphear, Victoria Lamphear, Kyden Lamphear, and Allison Lamphear. He had many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends that loved him dearly.
He was predeceased by his father; Thornton G. Lamphear, Son; Kaydoe Lamphear and Sister; Dixie Kuhle.
The Family would like to thank the staff of William S. Middleton Veterans Hospital of Madison, WI and the City of Beloit Fireman and Paramedics.
A special thank you to his mother in law Diane Davidson, brother in law James Davidson, sister in law Ada Davidson and Aunt Billie Halverson for all the love and support they have given Edward over the years.
A memorial service and luncheon will be held November 4, 2021 at the VFW, 2711 S. Afton Road, Beloit, Wisconsin from 12pm - 5pm. Memorial service to be held at 3pm.
