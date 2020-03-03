May 16, 1941 - March 2, 2020
Brodhead, WI -- Edward Roy Jones, age 74, of Brodhead, died on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing Home. He was born on May 16, 1941 in Beloit, the son of Edward and Delores Jones. Edward and Nancy (Zierfuss) were united in marriage on September 27, 1996 in Janesville, WI. Edward was a lift truck driver for Werner Electric Brake Company.
He is survived by his wife Nancy of Janesville; 4 children; 3 step children; grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Per Edwards wishes no services will be held. A celebration of Edward's life will be held a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com. Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family.
