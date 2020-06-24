August 10, 1929 - June 20, 2020
Long Boat Key, FL -- Edward N. Schaye of Long Boat Key, Fl, husband of Harriet B. Schaye of blessed memory, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 just shy of his 91st birthday. Edward was born the 10th of August 1929 in Dekalb, IL and married Harriet Burt on February 22, 1953. He was class of 1946 at Beloit Memorial and class of 1950 at the University of Wisconsin -Madison. He also served as a Quartermaster in the Wisconsin National Guard. He and Harriet lived in Beloit, Wi and raised their family there, eventually buying a second home in Long Boat Key in 1978 and relocated there permanently in 1997.
He was successful in a wide variety of businesses, working with his father in Bob Schaye Motors before buying Logan Trucking in 1960, a business that continues today, as well as other side businesses. He loved that his son Robert III joined him full time at Logan Trucking and that they were able to work together for so many years before he retired.
He was cherished by his family as a devoted husband and father, brother and uncle, and a doting grandparent and great-grandparent. His marriage to Harriet was a strong partnership for their 60 years together, as they raised their children, built their businesses and gave tirelessly of themselves to many humanitarian causes that moved them, this strong example for his family and charitable work is remembered by their daughter Elizabeth for teaching the concept of "paying it Forward". Edward served on many boards, which included but not limited to Community Aids Network, JFCS, Designing Women Boutique And Suncoast Tennis league, he had been a lifelong devotee of the game of tennis.
Edward Schaye is survived by his sons, John Schaye and Robert Schaye III and his daughter Elizabeth Ballis(Stephen Ballis), his granddaughters, Stacey Ballis (Bill Thurmond) and Deborah Ballis Hirt (Andrew Hirt), grandsons: Bruce Perlow, Lee Perlow (Nikki Morris) and Andrew Schaye (Matianna Lopert-Schaye), and granddaughters, Collier Leviton (Brett Leviton), and Jourdan Schaye, Great-granddaughters, Meredith Perlow, Piper Morris-Perlow and great-grandsons: Aaron-Perlow , Eli Morris-Perlow and Oliver Lopert-Schaye.
Due to the current circumstances, there will be no public service or memorial. The family requests that those who wish to honor his memory do so with donations to: J F C S of the Suncoast, CAN Community Health Sarasota or Designing Women Boutique Sarasota.
