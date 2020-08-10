May 30, 1926 - August 6, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Edward L. McMahon, 94, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Sun Valley Terrace. He was born May 30, 1926 in Beloit, WI, the son of Raymond Claude and Marie Teresa (Gust) McMahon. Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He married Rose Mary West on November 27, 1947 in St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She predeceased him on November 11, 1998. Ed was the owner and operator of McMahon Construction. He was a member of the Star Zenith Boat Club and Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Survivors include his children, Raymond (Vicki) McMahon of Beloit, WI, and Patricia (Max) Krause of Beloit, WI; grandchildren: Jennifer (Timmy) Williams, Timothy (Melisa) McMahon, Elizabeth (Max) Lindsey, Edward (Sandra) Krause, Amanda (Chad) Bringe, Melinda Johnson and Rebecca (Travis) Whittle; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister, Estelle Needham.
He was predeceased by his parents; and four brothers: Ivan, Claude, Jacob and Bernard.
Funeral service for Ed will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required. Online condolences and live stream of service may be seen at www.daleymurphywisch.com