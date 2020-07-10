April 27, 1937 - July 8, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Edward L. Dodge, 83, of Beloit, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in his home, with his family by his side. Born April 27, 1937, in Mauston, the son of Ellen Robinson Dodge. Ed married Anna J. Nystrom on October 4, 1958 in Beloit. He worked for Frito Lay for 25 years, retiring in 1997. Ed loved to fish and hunt with his sons and grandsons. He cherished the time he spent creating memories with his family. Ed took great pride in providing and caring for his family and was blessed with 60 years with his wife Anna the love of his life. He is survived by his children, Pamela Dodge and Kenneth Dodge; grandchildren: Melissa Sadler, Robert Dodge, Nicholas Dodge and Chrissy (Dan) Smallwood; great-grandchildren: Natalie Dodge, Macie Dodge and Cameron Dehmer and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anna; son, David, and siblings: George, Gilbert and Frank Siebecker, Leon Dodge, Irvin Dodge, Jessie Neustadter, Evelyn Thorson, Helena Myers, Lillis Nichols and Lillian Wells.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Rosman Funeral Home with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. Burial in Rockton Cemetery. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477
