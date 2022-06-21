Edward "Jim" James Edge

November 1, 1949 - May 8, 2022
Soldiers Grove, WI - Edward James Edge Jr. "Jim" "Rambo" was born in Topeka Kansas on November 1, 1949, to Mary Jane Hogbin and Edward James Edge Sr. Jim was raised by his grandmother, Helen Edge, in Beloit and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School.
When he was 17, Jim enlisted with the United States Marine Corps where he served active duty in the Vietnam War. During his time in Vietnam, Jim served as a radio operator for the forward observation team from Charlie Battery 1/11 105mm Howitzers. Jim also served with Mike Company 3/1 First Marines as a forward observer, radio man, and grunt. During his time at war, he also served six months with a special unit staying in Vietnamese villages with other Marines.
Jim's decorations from his time of service include: three Purple Hearts, a Navy Commendation carrying the 'V' for Valor, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Marine Expeditionary Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Navy Achievement Medal for combat, Navy Unit Citation Humanitarian Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Cold War Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Marine Rifle Expert Badge (Crossed Rifles) as well as others not listed. Jim served as a Corporal E-4 and was promoted to a Sergeant E-5 as well as serving in the Marine Reserve Infantry in Madison. Until the day he died, Jim remained a proud Marine. Semper Fi.
Not long after returning from service, Jim welcomed his first daughter, Farrah. Years later, Jim would meet his eventual wife, Barbara Hadley, at a bible study in Beloit. Through this union Jim welcomed son, Wesley and daughter, Amber to complete his family.
Jim proudly worked for Chrysler in Belvedere, WI and upon retirement moved to Soldiers Grove, WI where he became a town fixture for the rest of his life.
Jim had a great passion for hunting, fishing, animals, guns, and his trucks but will probably be most remembered for his kind but mischievous nature, never missing an opportunity to crack a joke or play a prank.
Jim is survived by his three children: his daughter, Farrah Edge of Henderson, NV, son, Westley (Kelly) Edge of Janesville, WI, and daughter Amber Edge (Thomas Murphy) of Retreat, WI; brothers, Perry (Eileen) Edge of Juda, WI and Linroy Edge of Juda, WI; sister, Karla Anders of Topeka, KS; grandchildren: Braydon Miles, J.J. Edge, Aubrey Edge, Gabriel Edge, Sawyer Edge, and Romeo Nevsimal-Edge; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.
Jim was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Helen Edge; father, Edward James Edge Sr.; mother, Mary Jane Hogbin; brother, George Edge; wife, Barbara Edge; sister-in-law, Rhonda Schendel; father-in-law, Raymond Hadley; mother-in-law, Connie Hadley; as well as his fallen service brothers and other beloved family members.
Jim is remembered as an amazing man, hero, and friend to many and will be forever missed. It would be his wish for everyone to live a happy and prosperous life.
Jim's service was held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Viroqua, WI. Military honors followed the service. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.