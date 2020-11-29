June 4, 1947 - November 27, 2020
Boulder Junction, WI - Edward H. Wyss, 73, of Boulder Junction, WI, died on Friday, November 27, 2020 in Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau, WI.
He was born on June 4, 1947 in Madison, WI, the son of Lester and Ruth (Gudmundson) Wyss. Ed was married to Barb Lacy, and they had two sons. He was a Veteran serving with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, earning a Purple Heart Medal.
Ed was a farmer in Madison, WI, in his younger days and retired from the Chrysler plant in Belvidere, IL. He then farmed for another five years before landing in Boulder Junction, WI, to fully retire while fishing and hunting. Ed was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. He also volunteered for the Disabled American Veterans. Ed was very proud of his sons and their families.
Survivors include his two sons, Rodney (Diane) Wyss and their son Nolan, of Stafford, VA, and Peter (Julie) Wyss and their children, Shawn, Samantha, Liberty and great granddaughter, Lilyonna all of Beloit, WI; sisters, Connie (Ron) Wyss and Barbie Darsow; and his inseparable canine companion, Samantha Jane.
He was predeceased by his parents.
A Visitation of Remembrance for Ed will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Ed's final resting place will be in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI.
Memorial donations in Ed's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Disabled American Veterans.