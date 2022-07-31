Edward "Ed" Nickel

February 27, 1935 - July 29, 2022
Beloit, WI - Edward L. "Ed" Nickel, 87, of Beloit, WI, died Friday, July 29, 2022 at Oak Park Place, Janesville, WI.
Ed was born February 27, 1935 in Lancaster, WI, the son of Lawrence and Ruth (Streeter) Nickel. Ed graduated Lancaster High School in 1953. He married Phyllis Bellis on August 25, 1955 in Fennimore, WI. Shortly after, Ed and Phyllis began their new adventure moving to Beloit and raising their family. Phyllis predeceased him on June 30, 2018.
Ed was a Beloit Corporation electrician for 44 years, retiring in 1999. He was a lifetime member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers, belonging to the union for more than 62 years. After retiring he worked for a variety of businesses and was often seen with Phyllis at the Town of Beloit parks. Ed enjoyed gardening and took great pride in his lawn and home. He also enjoyed woodworking, making custom furniture pieces for their home, family, and others. Ed and Phyllis were known for the wide assortment of birdhouses they handcrafted over the years.
Survivors include his children, Sandra (Mark) Sorenson of Beloit, WI, Steve (Lorrie) Nickel of Rio Rico, AZ, and Sherry (William Heck) Nickel of Henderson, NV; grandchildren, Tyler, Joel (Abby), Olivia (Nick), Dan (Bridget), Paul (Haley), and Robb (Leann); great grandchildren, Anikyn, Xander, Kayden, and Ellie.
He was predeceased by his parents, his only sister Jean, and one grandchild.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place and ProMedica Heartland Hospice for the care they gave to Ed.
Funeral service for Ed will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Randy Brooks officiating. Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday in the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in his name to the Rock County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
