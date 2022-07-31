Edward "Ed" Nickel

February 27, 1935 - July 29, 2022

Beloit, WI - Edward L. "Ed" Nickel, 87, of Beloit, WI, died Friday, July 29, 2022 at Oak Park Place, Janesville, WI.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Nickel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you