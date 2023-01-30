Edward "Ed" Gorton

August 16, 1944 - January 15, 2023 Beloit, WI - Edward Gorton, age 78 of Beloit died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Vitas Hospice Facility after a lengthy battle with cancer and COPD. He was born to the late Edward and Gertrude (Bollwahn) Gorton on August 16, 1944, in Janesville, WI. He attended Janesville Craig High School receiving his GED and Certificate in Fluid Power Maintenance from Fox Valley Technical Institute, although his heart was really into auto body repair and restoring beautiful vintage cars and motorcycles. He was proud of his body shops, Best Estimates and Diamond G's. Ed was a volunteer firefighter for Grand Chute. No rest for the wicked in this line of work, Ed worked well into retirement age, and he settled down by building bird houses and feeders. He slowed down, but his hands never did. He was never happier than when he was when he was riding his Harley. Ed adored his family, he was married to Mary (Standiford) Voelker and had three daughters.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Mary; daughters, Carolynn (Bryon) Schiessl of Hilbert WI, and Pam (Henry) Probst, his grandsons Jacob and Logan Probst all of Hartland, WI; brothers Bob (Judie) Cone of Middleburg, FL, James Cone of Jefferson, WI, and Sam (Paula) Gorton of Beloit, WI; as well as some amazing nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Jeff and Terry Gorton, his sister Lois Cone, and his daughter Laura Gorton.
The family would like to send their heartfelt appreciation to the doctors and nurses at Aurora Medical Center in Summit, Select Specialty Hospital in West Allis, and VITAS Hospice Unit at Ruth Hospice for their compassionate care. The many doctors and nurses that cared for him found their way into our hearts and have our eternal gratitude.
An open house to celebrate and honor Ed's life will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12 Noon on Saturday January 28, 2023, at the Sussex Bowl, N64W24576 Main Street, Sussex, WI 53089.
Ed's Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday February 4, 2023, in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, WI with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday in the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Private family burial at Floral Lawns Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.