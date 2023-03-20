Edward A. Patton

August 21, 1928 - March 19, 2023 Beloit, WI - Edward A. "Ed" Patton, 94, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Autumn Lake Healthcare.

He was born on August 21, 1928 in Delavan, WI, the second son of Wescott and Lorene (Sikes) Patton. Ed and his family farmed in Whitewater until 1942, then they moved to Beloit, WI. He graduated from Beloit High School in 1946 and joined the Marine Corps the same month. He was honorably discharged in May of 1947. Ed joined the National Guard and retired with the rank of Captain in 1967. He was recalled to active duty by President Kennedy in 1961-1962. Ed married Joan Siebel on June 30, 1951 in St. John's Lutheran Church of Beloit, WI. Joan predeceased him on July 2, 2022.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Patton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you