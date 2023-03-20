Edward A. Patton

August 21, 1928 - March 19, 2023 Beloit, WI - Edward A. "Ed" Patton, 94, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Autumn Lake Healthcare.
He was born on August 21, 1928 in Delavan, WI, the second son of Wescott and Lorene (Sikes) Patton. Ed and his family farmed in Whitewater until 1942, then they moved to Beloit, WI. He graduated from Beloit High School in 1946 and joined the Marine Corps the same month. He was honorably discharged in May of 1947. Ed joined the National Guard and retired with the rank of Captain in 1967. He was recalled to active duty by President Kennedy in 1961-1962. Ed married Joan Siebel on June 30, 1951 in St. John's Lutheran Church of Beloit, WI. Joan predeceased him on July 2, 2022.
Ed worked as a machinist for Yates-American until 1961. During this period Ed was a volunteer fireman for the Town of Beloit Fire Department. In 1961 he joined the department fulltime and retired in 1988 as Chief after 32 years of service. After his retirement, he worked part-time at Custom Products as a tool & die maker. Ed applied for his first job and started working in June of 1947. In 1949, while earning .65 an hour, Ed Siebel, who was employed at Yates-American, said they were paying $1.00, so he got himself a new job and a raise. While on strike, Ed worked one summer building the big blue silos, Harvestore, that you see along the roads.
Survivors include his children, Debra (Wayne) Babiash of Green Bay, WI and Paul Patton of Elgin, IL; grandchildren, Corrina (Greg) Clark of CA, Matthew (Therese) Babiash of Logan's Square, IL, and Tyler Babiash of Green Bay, WI; great grandsons, Derek Babiash and Marius Babiash; sisters, Patricia (John) VonDerVellen and Judith (Frank) Young both of North Fort Myers, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
Ed was predeceased by his parents and brother, Richard Patton.
A Funeral Service for Ed will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI with Pastor Ian Stirrat officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home.