Edna E. Fischbach

March 17, 1929 - February 17, 2021
Beloit, WI - Edna E. Fishbach, 91, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in her home.
She was born on March 17, 1929 in Clyde, WI, the daughter of Rollie and Nellie (Sturdevant) Braun. Edna married Leron Nevel in 1947. He predeceased her in 1980. She later married Nicholas Fischbach on September 1, 1972.
Edna was formerly employed by Admiral Corporation, Amrock, Clinton Electronics and retired from Warner Electric in 1992. She enjoyed family gatherings, crafting, sewing, crocheting and putting on rummage sales. Her and Nicholas traveled to Europe, Germany, Arizona, Portland, Oregon, and California. While in California, they were contestants on The Price is Right three times. Edna was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #191 and Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Survivors include, her husband, Nicholas Fischbach of Beloit, WI; children, Peggy Keepers, Rick Nevel, Gary Nevel, Cindy Moyer, David Nevel and Cathy Curtis all of Beloit, WI; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; two sons, Larry Nevel and Danny Nevel; son-in-law, Frank Keepers; twin brother, Edwin Braun; sisters, Irene Walker, Lottie Truman and Esther Tennent; half brother, Art Tobias and two sisters-in-law.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Edna will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd, Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Social distancing and face masks are required.