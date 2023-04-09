Edmund P. Skwarlo

November 21, 1942 - April 3, 2023 South Beloit, IL - Edmund Patrick Skwarlo, 80, of South Beloit, IL, died on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Willowick Moments Memory Care.
He was born on November 21, 1942 in Cleveland, OH, the son of Michael and Julie (Nawoj) Skwarlo. Edmund was a 1961 graduate of Rhodes High School in Cleveland. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Navy. Edmund married Pamella Musser on July 28, 1962 in Dunoon, Scotland. She predeceased him on November 21, 2011.
Edmund was employed by Regal Beloit as a machinist. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and his faith was very important to him. Edmund was also a member of the St. Peter's Knights of Columbus Council #8021 and the American Legion West Field Post #48. He was very adventurous, enjoyed gardening, painting, biking, running, scuba diving, camping trips, and theater groups. Edmund was a very hard worker, gunsmith, and artist. He also enjoyed baking bread, making wine, drinking bourbon, and even took up tattooing. Edmund was a family man, a good father, husband, grandfather, brother, and friend.
Survivors include his children, Veronica McIntyre, Samantha (Bradley) Anderson, Edmund H. "Bear" Skwarlo, Patrick "Stauch" (Erin) Skwarlo, and Zosia (Virgil) Lounsbury; 16 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Virginia (Bert) Tomon, Shirley Miller, and Mary Cambron.
He was predeceased by his parents; granddaughter, Trinity Ann Marie Lounsbury; brothers-in-law, Fred Cambron and Edward Miller.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Beloit Regional Hospice.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023 in St. Thomas Catholic Church, 822 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations in his name may be given to the St. Thomas Catholic Church.