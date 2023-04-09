Edmund P. Skwarlo
November 21, 1942 - April 3, 2023 South Beloit, IL - Edmund Patrick Skwarlo, 80, of South Beloit, IL, died on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Willowick Moments Memory Care.

He was born on November 21, 1942 in Cleveland, OH, the son of Michael and Julie (Nawoj) Skwarlo. Edmund was a 1961 graduate of Rhodes High School in Cleveland. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Navy. Edmund married Pamella Musser on July 28, 1962 in Dunoon, Scotland. She predeceased him on November 21, 2011.

