Earleen A. Bell

Beloit, WI - Earleen Adell Bell, age 77, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 18, 2022, doing what she loved, tending her flower garden.
She was born on February 24, 1945, in San Diego, California. After attending Beloit, WI, grade schools and later graduating from Beloit Memorial High School in 1963; she worked for Sears, Wisconsin Knife Works, and finished her Human Resources career at Landis Gardner Abrasive, retiring in 2007 after 25 years with the company.
Earleen eloped and married Aaron Bell in July of 1988, who preceded her in death in 2020. Earleen and Aaron enjoyed many fun adventures together, near and far from home. We know he greeted her in heaven, dancing to their song "Islands in the Stream."
Earleen was a giving, thoughtful, kind, and hard-working woman. Family was everything to her. She was in her element while entertaining and cooking for her family and friends, decorating and hosting themed dinners with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, volunteering at Beloit Free Methodist Church, working the voting polls, creating craft projects, planning girl's trips with her daughters and granddaughters, and tending her beautiful flower gardens. Her hands and body were rarely still, and always serving others.
Her love was generous, pure, and unconditional.
Earleen is survived by her three children from her first marriage to Lyle Schober Sr.; Patty (Bob) Hansberry, Lyle Schober, and Tracy (Roscoe ) Lucas, all of Beloit, WI.; her stepchildren from her second marriage to Aaron Bell; Vicki (Steve) Hutchison and Mike (Tammy) Bell, also of Beloit, WI.; sister, Jill Weeden; brothers, Jack Newkirk Jr. and Robert Newkirk; grandchildren, Dan (Lynzie) Schindler, Kristin (Andy) Larson, Kevin (Christina) Kolberg, Robert (Jessica) Hansberry, Presley Wilson, Tess (Sam) Schober, and Austin Lucas. Jessica (Josh) Luebke, Christopher (Jennifer) Morse, Meghann Lund, Cortney (Nick) Bloyer, Danielle Bell, Bo Hutchison, Stevie Hutchison, and Gunner Bell; 17 beloved great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Aaron Bell, and her parents, Jack Newkirk Sr. and Vera Newkirk.
A Funeral Service for Earleen will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Rev. Richard Whipple officiating. Burial will be in Rockton Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday in the funeral home.
