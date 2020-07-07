September 16, 1944 - July 1, 2020
South Beloit, IL -- Earl E. Edwards, 75, of South Beloit, IL, died unexpectedly Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born September 16, 1944 in Crow Wing Co., MN, the son of Everett M. and Florence A. (Yeager) Edwards. Earl was a 1963 graduate of South Beloit High School, South Beloit, IL. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He married Mary Jo Heisel on May 24, 1969 in the Assembly of God Church, Beloit, WI. Earl started his working career at Admiral Corp and then he was employed by Wisconsin Knife Works and the City of South Beloit. He retired from Beloit Boxboard in 2007. Earl enjoyed camping and fishing. He had a big heart and was always lending a hand. Earl was known for his smile and kindness. He was a member of Life Church, Roscoe, IL.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Mary Jo Edwards of South Beloit, IL; daughter, Kimberly (Cesar) Edwards of Ecorse, MI; grandsons: Vincent, Andrew and Ian; sisters: Frances McClintock, Ruby Hiatt both of South Beloit, IL, Lucy Hansen of Florida, and Gladys (Larry) Greenland of Beloit, WI; brother, Lacey M. Edwards of Beloit, WI; brother-in-law, Leslie G. Heisel of Valley, WI; numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends; and special friends, Gary and Linda VenRooy and family of Loves Park, IL, and Glenda (Frank) Pavia of South Beloit, IL. He was predeceased by his parents; in-laws, Winnifred Betts and George Heisel; brother, John Leckscheid; sisters, Ethel Mitchell and Marie Sawyer and brothers-in-law.
Funeral service for Earl will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Ken Hansen of Life Church officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery with military honors accorded by the V.F.W. Mead Allen Post #2306. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. Online condolences and live stream of the funeral service can be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com
