December 27, 1929 - March 11, 2021
Beloit, WI - Earl "Bob" Paulson, age 91, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at home from Parkinson disease. He was born December 27, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Thelma Paulson.
Earl married Myrtle Knutson on January 20, 1951 at Luther Valley Church. He was a member of the US Army Signal Corps from 1951 to 1953. Earl worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad for 43 years. Earl farmed on the family farm from 1965 and they sold produce at Beloit Farmers Market for 30 years. He ran Paulson Radio and TV in the 1950's and 60's. Earl was active in Beloit Horseshoe Club and tournament director for 30 years.
Earl is survived by his wife of 70 years: Myrtle; 3 sons: Dennis, Kenneth and Brad (Cindi) Paulson; 8 grandchildren: Jimmy (Chris) Paulson, Julie Paulson, Jennifer (Jason) Stevenson, Jill Paulson, BobbieJo (Ben Rogers) Yates, Nickolas Barrett, Cody (Ariel) Barrett and Brittian Paulson; 2 great-grandchildren: Lily-Sarah-Grace Paulson-Cardona and Anessia Burke; and great great-granddaughter, Octavia Bagwell.
He was preceded in death by his mother; Thelma Paulson Short and grandparents; Lewis and Julia Paulson.
Funeral services will be held at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 S. Coon Island Road, Orfordville, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 with Pastor Karla Brekke officiating.
A visitation will be held prior to the service at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of services on Thursday.
Burial will be in Newark Cemetery, Wisconsin.
Memorials may be made to Beloit Hospice or Luther Valley Church.