December 20, 1930 - April 15, 2020
Oklahoma City, OK -- E. James (Jim) Webster, 89, passed away on April 15, 2020 in Oklahoma City. He was born D e c emb e r 20, 1930 in M a d i s o n , Wisconsin. Jim grew up in Beloit, WI, and g r a d u a t e d from Wisconsin Institute of Technology, Platteville, WI, with a bachelor's degree in Mining Engineering in 1952. He entered the US Army in October 1952, married Eva C. Carter in Beloit, WI February 26, 1953, and was deployed to South Korea January 1954 as Corporal with the 5th Armored Division Battery B, 159 FA BN earning National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Ribbon and the United Nations Service Medal. After his discharge in Sept 1954, Jim began his 45+ year career in Oil and Gas Production and Exploitation Engineering. He worked for Amoco from 1954-1959, Ashland Oil 1959-1972 in Ashland, KY and came to OKC with the company in 1967. He worked with Patrick Petroleum, Ladd Petroleum and Amax Oil & Gas from 1972-1994 and then worked as a consultant for various O&G Production Companies. He joined St. Eugene's Catholic Parish upon moving to OKC and was very active with St. Eugene's Catholic School and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Throughout his life he was a dedicated
husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Jim was always an enthusiastic bowler, fisherman, woodworker and fix-it man.
He is survived by his wife Eva (OKC); son, Jim (Edmond, OK); daughters, Barbara Henson (Enid, OK), Bridget Cuyler (S. Beloit, IL), and Amy Hughes (Edmond, OK); 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 2 great-step grandchildren; and brother, John (Seattle).
A private family Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Monday, April 20, 2020. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held for Jim midsummer. For online condolences and service updates please visit www.smithandkernke.com. In lieu of flowers, for memorial
donations may be sent to the Alzheimer 's Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.