Dylan M. Fields

June 7, 1995 - September 19, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Dylan Michael Fields, 25, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
He was born June 7, 1995 in Janesville, WI, the son of Lisa E. (Ferguson) McFall and Steven J. Fields. Dylan was a 2013 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He married Samantha K. Bleecker on July 18, 2020 in Beloit, WI.
Dylan was employed by Bud Weiser Motors as a mechanic. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his godchild, Lucas. Dylan's witty sense of humor and smile brought laughter and a warm feeling of friendship to everyone that he met.
Survivors include his wife, Samantha Fields of Beloit, WI; his mother, Lisa (Terry) McFall of Beloit, WI; father, Steven (Anita) Fields of Footville, WI; brother, Ian Fields of Beloit, WI; sister, Ariana McFall of Beloit, WI; nephew, Princeton; bonus family, Timothy (Deborah) Rutledge of Beloit, WI; bonus brother and best friend, Craig (Katie) Rutledge of Beloit, WI; godchild, Lucas and soon to be godchild, Alayna Zipse; his three dogs, Budah, Piggy and Theo; special friends, David (Celina) Toles, Erric (Anastasia) Zipse, Cory (Kayla) Johnson and their son, Colt, Cody Belding and Nolan Byrom; and many more loved friends.
He was predeceased by his great grandpa, Milton, Dresselhouse; grandma, Stella Fields and uncle, Kevin Newman.
Funeral service for Dylan will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Phil Rice officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
A memorial will be established in Dylan's name at a later date.
