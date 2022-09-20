Beloit, WI - Dwayne Gary Oakes, 63, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
Dwayne was born on May 20, 1959, in Beloit, the son of James and Arlene (Heitman) Oakes and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1977. Following graduation, Dwayne enlisted in the United States Navy on August 11, 1977, and faithfully served his country until being honorably discharged in 1989.
Dwayne was employed at Ecolab from 1991 until 2007. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Beloit, and lately regularly attended services at Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beloit.
Dwayne is survived by his siblings, Bonnie Davis, David (Shery) Oakes, Brian (Vicki) Oakes, Nancy Wenger, and Laurie Keltner; sister-in-law, Leslie Oakes; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Regina; former wife, Kathy; parents, James and Arlene Oakes; brother, Larry Oakes; brother-in-law, Dave Davis; and his grandparents.
Services are 5:00 p.m., Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Reverend Daniel Eddy of Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beloit officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. A private family committal services will take place at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
