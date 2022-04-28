Beloit, WI - Duane R. Matchett age 91 of Beloit died Tuesday April 26, 2022 at Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison. He was born January 24, 1931 to the late Joel and Inga (Miller) Matchett in Bloomer, WI. Duane moved to the Beloit area in 1941. Duane was one of five students to graduate from Shopiere Grade School in 1945 and was a graduate of Clinton High School in 1949. He enlisted into the U.S. Navy on February 28, 1951 and served on two aircraft carriers, the USS Mindoro (CVE-120) and the USS Wasp (CVA-18). Duane was honorably discharged on January 28, 1955 with the rate of Radarman 2nd class.
Duane married Wilma Henderson Hale on September 23, 1955 at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in Clinton, WI. She preceded him in death on October 4, 2020. He worked as a wood patternmaker in Beloit and Loves Park, IL retiring May 1, 1998. He was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and active with the USS Wasp Association.
He is survived by two daughters, Melody (Roderick) Stanton & Teresa Matchett; a son, Michael (Melody) Matchett; a step son, James Hale; his three grandchildren, Justin Stanton, Ian and Ambria Matchett, one sister Judy (Gerald) Buckley and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Wilma, his parents, a brother Edward (Alice) Matchett and two sisters, Ione (Mel) Kreyer and Dolores (Leon) Bowe.
Duane's Funeral Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday May 3, 2022 at BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, with Rev. Tony Dusso officiating. Respecting Duane's wishes, No visitation is planned. Entombment and full Military rites will be accorded by VFW Mead-Allen Post No. 2306 in the Floral Lawns Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, Boys Town or St. Jude Children's Hospital.