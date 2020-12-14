January 21, 1950 - December 11, 2020
Beloit, WI - Duane L. "Duey" Thompson, age 70, of Beloit died Friday December 11, 2020 in his home. He was born January 21, 1950 to the late Bert and Lorraine (Montgomery) Thompson in Jamestown, ND. Duey graduated from Jamestown High School, class of 1968. He served in the U. S. Air Force from 1968 until his honorable discharge in 1972. Duey married Mary Lou Naugle on November 12, 1982. He was a managing partner and co owner of J.D. Kratz for 36 years until his retirement. He enjoyed cards, fishing and trips to Mississippi in his younger years. Duey took great pride in his manicured yard and loved to putz around the house. He was well known in the neighborhood and enjoyed sitting out on the porch and visiting with friends and neighbors who would stop in to visit.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Thompson of Beloit; his three children, Brenda (Denny) Oldenburg of Beloit, Angie (Brad) Fraser of Janesville, Mark Flynn of Footville, three grandchildren, Jaycob, Alese & Brittany; his two brothers, Larry (Diane) Bergman and Sherwood "Woody" (Dawn) Thompson; his four sisters, Marjorie Stenerson, Judy Ziegeldorf, Sandy (Arnold) Dillion & Linda Becker; a sister in law, Diane Bergman and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bob Bergman.
The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice for the care and compassion they gave Duey.
Duey's Private Family Service will be take place in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. He will be interred at Newark Cemetery for interment and Full Military Burial Rites. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in his name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Thompson family on our website.
