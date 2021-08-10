July 3, 1936 - July 22, 2021
Madison, WI - Duane E. Hanaman of Pleasant Lake, Coloma and Madison, WI passed away July 22, 2021. Duane was born July 3, 1936 to Luther and Edna Hanaman. Graduated in the Class of 1958 from South Beloit High School, Army veteran, married Donna Kay Bryant on May 3, 1969, and was a retired Federal Special Agent/Criminal Investigator.
Duane is survived by a daughter, Dana Lynn; sister, Donna (Leonard) Porter; brother-in-law, Ronald Phetteplace; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Donna Kay (October 12, 2018); parents; sister, Lurlene Phetteplace; and brothers, Ronald and Arther Hanaman. Services pending.