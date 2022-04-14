July 3, 1940 - July 22, 2021
Madison, WI - Duane E. "Hammer" Hanaman, 81, of Pleasant Lake and formerly Roscoe, IL, passed away July 22, 2021, with his only daughter holding his hand at his Agrace Hospice bedside in Fitchburg, WI, after a rapid horrible decline from vascular dementia, since original 2014 diagnosis. He was born the third day of July 1940 in Beloit, the son of Luther and Edna Viola (nee Lass) Hanaman. Duane grew up on Blackhawk Blvd. in South Beloit. He was united in marriage to Donna Kay (Bryant) in 1969, so May 3rd would be their 53rd anniversary.
Donna, 74, died on Oct. 12th, 2018, at Meadowmere Assisted Living in Madison, after a valiant battle against resistant, metastatic ovarian cancer and overwhelming tragic post-surgery complications, surrounded by Duane, Dana and nurses. She was so strong with deep faith in God and Jesus, eager for peaceful heaven. Born March 26, 1944 to George and Ruth (nee Potts) Bryant in Bloomington, IL, Donna grew up in Marshfield and then Beloit, WI, graduating from Beloit Memorial, Class of 1962, where she was a talented and popular cheerleader, sprinter, and inductee to the National Honor Society. She was also a runner-up in the Miss Beloit pageant, always beautiful inside and out.
Duane proudly graduated salutatorian from South Beloit High School with his beloved SOBO Class of 1958, began at Beloit College and graduated with an accounting degree from NIU. He then served in the United States Army from 1964 to 1966. He proceeded to become an IRS Special Agent/CID--quickly realizing that the Criminal Investigation Division was far more exciting and satisfying than auditing!--and worked in dedication there for over twenty five years. He developed and testified in criminal tax evasion cases with the U.S. Attorneys, volunteered as the firearms trainer, went on raids, and assisted other LEO, working protective details (including presidential campaigns). Donna worked for the Rockton and Rockford School Districts, managing demanding admin & attendance offices.
Duane and Donna are both fondly remembered as helpful, kind, diligent, outgoing, and fun to be around leaders. Both were also great athletes. Duane's Dad nicknamed him 'Champ'. Donna was fond of the piano, and both loved music and singing. Duane really knew how to throw and hit a ball, golfing (from days of the first high school club!) calling plays in the huddle in his broken glasses, and 'hammer'ing the pins, bowling in a Viking's Lanes league. Meanwhile, much fun was had by all families travelling for tournaments, especially at Holidomes!
Donna just always loved horses. She is remembered as an avid horsewoman, keeping & moving them since she was 11, breeding her mare, Bannie, and raising her foal, Dandy, and Dee, Dana's horse, all to be over 30 y.o., teaching Dana to show at open and county fairs, and being involved with 4H. She also loved her black poodle, Little Bit, and the best stray ever, Quinn (the Eskimo) dog. He was Dana's "surprise rescue," and absolutely endeared himself to the whole family.
They were both big water and swimming lovers, especially at good ol' Pleasant Lake, where great memories abound. They were gleeful snowbirds who gratefully glistened in the crystal blue sea and white sand beaches of Cancún & Riviera Maya, Mexico, never missing a winter at their adored Royal Resorts together for 30+ consecutive years!
Duane's memorial service will be celebrated this coming Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 12 p.m., at Roscoe United Methodist Church, Main St., followed by libations, Italian luncheon buffet, and 9 hole golf outing, in his honor at the Ledge's Golf Course (Forest Preserves of Winnebago County), from 1:45- 6p.m., with tee time by 4:30pm-ish. Memoriams can go to Agrace Hospice or ASPCA.