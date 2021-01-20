Duane A. Blakeman

January 10, 1938 - January 18, 2021
Beloit, WI - Duane Arnold Blakeman, 83, of Beloit, WI, died on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on January 10, 1938 in Dubuque, IA, the son of William and Sara Opel (Clark) Blakeman. Duane attended Bryant-Ervin and Washington Junior High School and received his GED. He served as a veteran with the U.S. Army from March of 1953 until December of 1957. When he came home, he spent time dirt track racing with his family before moving to Beloit for work. Duane married Sharon Appel and later married Mary Louise Moffitt on November 12, 1971.
Duane started his working career at Fairbanks Morse, then at Warner Electric for 30 years until his retirement in 1995. He received a degree in Auto Body from Blackhawk Technical College and worked for Jerry's Auto Body in the 80's as well as other second jobs. Duane enjoyed bowling, woodworking, and being a cub scout leader. After his retirement, he began making latch hook rugs and loom potholders. Duane loved sports, especially football, NASCAR and the Green Bay Packers. He was also member of the Disabled American Veterans.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Mary Blakeman; children, Duane (Natividad) Blakeman, Lisa Blakeman, Susan Blakeman, William Blakeman; Raymond Fallin Jr., Michelle (James) Smother, Michael (Sheila) Fallin, and David (Marie) Blakeman; 34 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; four extended family children; seven extended family grandchildren; four extended family great grandchildren; siblings, Lois Keck, Joyce Schwab, Charlene Blair, Paul Blakeman, Carol Fishneck, Gayle (Dan) Holland, and Mark (Candy) Blakeman; one godchild, Joseph Blakeman; several close family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; son, Thomas Ryan; siblings, Lillian, Billy (Enid) Jr., LeRoy, and Bruce; sibling-in-laws, Paul Keck, Al Schwab, Merlin Johnson, Bill Blair, Pat Fishneck, Rita Blakeman, Sheila Blakeman, Emmy Blakeman, Charles Moffitt, and Lucille Spear; mother of his children, Sharon Appel.
A Funeral Service for Duane will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Military Honors accorded by the V.F.W. Mead-Allen Post #2306. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to the American Kidney Foundation or to the American Cancer Society.
