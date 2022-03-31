Whitewater, WI - Dr. Paul Bennett of Whitewater, formerly of Beloit, died March 27, 2022.
Although born in Waterloo, Iowa, Paul spent most of his youth and young adulthood in the Chicago area. He attended New Trier high school, Northwestern University (1956), Northwestern University Medical School (1960). He did his internship and residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas. Dr. Bennett's specialty training was interrupted by a stint in the U. S. Army, stationed at Fort Mead, Maryland and Fort Greeley, Alaska. He returned to UTMB to finish his training and remained there as an instructor until he joined the Beloit Clinic as an Obstetrician/Gynecologist in 1967.
In 1960, Dr. Bennett married Barbara (Bobbi) Metcalf in Milford, NH. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, daughters Patty (Dr. Steve) Stroman, Egg Harbor, WI. Kathy Bennett, Lebanon, NH, and son, Michael (Jennifer), DePere, WI.
Known as "Oomba" (grandfather) to Jon (Cara) Stroman, Allison (Kieran McCabe) Stroman and Andrew Stroman; Morgan and Haden Bennett, he followed their accomplishments as they developed into delightful and responsible adults. Further survivors include sister Deborah (Bill) Parks, cousin Wendell (Carol) Drew and several nieces and nephews. Paul was pre-deceased by a sister and his parents.
Per Dr. Bennett's wishes, there will be neither a visitation or service. At a later date, the family will gather to celebrate his life on the rural acreage he nurtured and enjoyed in his retirement.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in his name to:
Lauderdale-LaGrange Fire and Rescue - W6080 Highway 12, Whitewater, WI 53190, Golden Years Health Care Scholarship - 270 Ridge Road, Walworth, WI 53184, or Aurora at Home Burlington/Walworth Hospice Care Team ATTN: VJ - 116 N Dodge St. Burlington, WI 53105.
An overwhelming THANK YOU to the entire staff at Golden Years in Walworth, WI and the Aurora Burlington/Walworth hospice team: Kay, Kelly and Kim.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com