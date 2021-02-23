March 19, 1937 - February 20, 2021
Rockton, IL - Douglas E. O'Dell, 83, of Rockton, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. He was born on March 19, 1937 in Owen, Wisconsin to Harold and Ethel (Hopp) O'Dell. Doug was a long time truck driver who owned and operated his own trucking business, NAN-VAL TRUCKING. Doug was a very outgoing guy and always was willing to help someone out when needed. Doug will be missed by all.
Survivors include his sons, Douglas and Rodney O'Dell; daughter, Valerie O'Dell; brothers, Ronald and Kenneth O'Dell of Roscoe, IL and Randal O'Dell of Tomball, TX; many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; brothers, Ellsworth, Maynard, Merle O'Dell; sisters, Elaine Rassmussen, Beverly Armstrong and Barbara Vasseur.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main St., Roscoe, IL 61073. Burial in Highland Garden of Memories, Belvidere, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com