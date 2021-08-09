February 15, 1931 - August 5, 2021
Sharon, WI - Douglas C. Waddell was born February 15, 1931 in Sharon, Wisconsin to Edward and Melvina (Gile) Waddell. He passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.
Doug, as he liked to be called, lived his entire life in Sharon and enjoyed everything rural life had to offer. As a child he enjoyed seasonal sports and raising small livestock. He was captain of his football team and was crowned homecoming king before graduating from Sharon High School in 1950. Doug was no stranger to hard work and he instilled that strong work ethic in his kids teaching them how to earn a dime and save a dime. His kids got first hand experience having ridden with their dad from farm to farm during his bulk milk route days. A farm fresh ladle of milk or an occasional chocolate bar for good behavior was always a welcome treat while in his company. The sights, sounds and tastes of those experiences remain strong memories among Doug'[s kids.
Doug was a kind, compassionate and sometimes mischievous person who loved to make people happy. Above all, he was selfless and always put his nine children first. He once said "my plan was to have one kid and a fleet of trucks and instead I ended up with a fleet of kids and one truck." He found great joy in the company of his tight-knit family and reminded his children how fortunate they were to have one another. Doug went to great lengths to spend time with his family while juggling several jobs to make ends meet. Some of his fondest memories were crowded family gatherings to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and family vacations such as trailer camping at Jellystone Park. He even traveled abroad with family and friends and was fascinated watching people move about their busy lives whether it was at a local park, an airport or Saint Peters Square in Rome.
As a truck driver for many years, Doug never lost interest in agriculture or farming. He enjoyed "kicking the tires or shooting the bull" among his boyhood buddies or taking a leisurely country ride with his wife and/or kids to observe crop conditions and farming practices. He often remarked about how much farming had evolved since he was a kid. Doug made every effort to preserve connections between family members and among friends. It was not unusual for him to simply drop by and suggest a visit over a cup of coffee; a slice of pie or a donut would make the visit even more remarkable.
Doug received many badges of honor from his kids. He was very resourceful and took great pride in making the first attempt to fix or repair whatever needed attention, always welcoming assistance from family or friends. Doug often came to the aid of his kids without complaint, assisting with home projects, mechanical issues, car repairs; he helped move each kid at least once and only protested if the move distance was more than a day's drive; not because of the move effort but for the distance between hugs. He was a proud provider and enormously proud of the family he reared.
There wasn't a western movie that ever escaped Doug's attention—it was his way of winding down after a busy day of tinkering in his workshop or visiting with family members or just a simple escape from the hustle bustle of 21st century life. It seems fitting to imagine Doug outfitted in boots, cap and pipe mounting his trusted pony and quietly riding into the sunset to begin yet another journey, with a pocket lined with chocolate.
Douglas is survived by his children Linda (Tom) Waddell-Tameling, Michael Waddell, Christine Waddell, Debbie Waddell, Steven (Joni) Waddell, Eva Peterson, Carol (Bill) Czaja, Connie (Kent) Hutchins, and Ron Waddell; 18 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; as well as his nieces Sharon Lee Aasen and Terri Bettano.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Ann Marie and sisters Esther (Archie) Ross and Charlotte (Bill) Herling.
A visitation will be held at Toynton's Sharon Funeral Home, 210 Baldwin St., Sharon on Thursday, August 12 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and again on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Agape House, Home and School for Boys, P.O. Box 68
Walworth, WI 53184.
