June 2, 1933 - September 20, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Douglas A. Buhmeyer Sr., 87, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born June 2, 1933 in Richland Center, WI, the son of George and Lela (Unbehaun) Buhmeyer. Doug was a Korean War veteran serving with the U.S. Marines. He married the love of his life Phyllis J. Schultz on December 31, 1966 in Old Stone Church, Rockton, IL. They were blessed with 49 years of marriage. She predeceased him on March 18, 2015. Doug was the former business owner of Newville Auto Salvage in Newville, WI, with his former son-in-law, Mike Hart. He also operated 141 Speedway in Maribel, WI. He had a passion of cars and figure 8 racing in which he raced in the National races in New York, Indianapolis, and many local raceways in Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. He enjoyed going to the casino. Doug was a member of the Marine Corp League and the V.F.W. Post #2306.
Survivors include his children: Doug Buhmeyer Jr., Pat Buhmeyer both of Beloit, WI, Mike (Teri) Buhmeyer of Janesville, WI, Vicki Conradson of Beloit, WI, and Rick Conradson of Beloit, WI; sister, Evelyn Patterson of Beloit, WI; brother, Gary Buhmeyer of Gainesville, FL; blessed with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, siblings, Francis Buhmeyer, George LaVon Buhmeyer, Bonnie Mitchell, and Gene Buhmeyer; and two twin great grandchildren.
A memorial visitation for Doug will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Military honors will be accorded by the V.F.W. Post #2306 at 3:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com