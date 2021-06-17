October 20, 1925 - June 6, 2021Portland, OR - Dorothy Virginia Fromm Polizzi, 95, of Portland, Ore., passed away June 6, 2021, under hospice care at Victory Cottage Care Home in neighboring Oregon City. Dorothy was born October 20, 1925, in Selah, Wash., to John J. and Hilda M. (Heim) Fromm. In 1930, her family moved to Lacey, Wash., where she remained until the age of 16. She then moved to Calif., working as live-in caregiver and nanny for the family of an ailing wife and that mother's small children. As a young adult, Dorothy returned to the northwest to be with her family, finding employment as a Switchboard Operator. Soon after moving back home, she met and fell in love with Nickolas Damian Polizzi, who was assigned to Fort Lewis as a member of that post's Military Police and Presidential Parade Guard. Upon Honorable Discharge from the Army and return to his home in Beloit, Wisc., Nick kept in touch with Dorothy. Dorothy made a trip to Beloit to meet Nick's family and subsequently married him in 1947. Nick and Dorothy separated in 1967, and their marriage was finally dissolved in 1979, but their courage in love from earlier years continued in their five children.
On her own and remaining in Beloit's community until the mid seventies, Dorothy worked for a local house-cleaning service and was also employed in the food, beverage, and entertainment sector at several high-end area restaurants, nightclubs, and resorts. It was during this time that she discovered her true passion for the hunt, purchase, and marketing of antiques which would provide an opportunity for Dorothy to pursue her love of travel while achieving the financial comfort that allowed her to return to the beloved northwest of her childhood. Dorothy bought a home on NE Stanton Street in Portland, Ore., in the mid 80's, and has been an active community member in that gracious neighborhood since then. Strangers often remarked that Dorothy bore a striking resemblance to Judy Garland. This was very true, and because of this and her great kitchen skills, her children gave her the title 'the Prettiest Mom in the world, and the Best Cooker, too!' We each share the fondest memories of mom's fresh homemade bread and cookies, fried chicken and potato salad picnics, holiday stuffed turkeys with all the trimmings, and bacon-mushroom stuffing wrapped inside her signature 'round-steak rolls.'
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Hilda; two brothers, John and Alex Fromm; a grandchild, Anthony D. Polizzi; daughter, Teresa Rose Polizzi; and former spouse, Nickolas. Dorothy is tenderly remembered by her daughter, Virginia A. Polizzi; her sons, Frank D. (Barbara) Polizzi, John C. (Diane) Polizzi, and Nick M. (Margie) Polizzi; nine beloved grandchildren, Glen L. Gabel III and Ben M. Gabel, Angelique, Cyra, Lea, Teresa D., Alex, Nick R., and Frank A. Polizzi; and one great-grandchild, Ben M. Gabel II. Most cherished by Dorothy since she came home to the Northwest have been numerous get-togethers and events with her niece Leslie (Burke) Michler; and nephews Tim, Jeff, and Johnnie Fromm. She also enjoyed frequent visits from her particularly beloved, caring, and warmly involved niece, Shelley (Danni) Fromm Willis. A live-streamed Funeral Service will begin at 1 PM Friday, June 18th, at Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel, 351 N 5th Street, Toledo, Wash. It will be on Zoom, the Zoom Meeting ID is 4224308073 and the Passcode is JBXr4V. The Interment will immediately follow at the Toledo Cemetery, located just behind the Chapel.