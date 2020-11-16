Dorothy Smith

February 16, 1937 - November 14, 2020
Beloit, WI - Beloit/Brodhead - Dorothy Jane Smith, age 83, passed away on November 14, 2020 at the Beloit Memorial Hospital. Dorothy was born on February 16, 1937 in Brodhead, the daughter of Clifford and Iva (Fromholtz) Niedermeier. She married David W. Smith on February 9, 1957 and he preceded her in death on October 11, 1997.
Dorothy graduated from Brodhead High School in 1955. She worked at Yates American, Al's Snack Shop and 20 years at the Beloit Corporation before retiring in 1984. Dorothy was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beloit and she enjoyed playing farkle and playing cards with her family and friends.
Dorothy is survived by two sons, David (Debra) Smith and Douglas Smith; two granddaughters, Andrea (Tommy) Reichwein and Kirstin (Shane) Shaw; one grandson, Michael Smith (Andria Mahlum); 4 great grandchildren, Brockton Reichwein, Korbin Reichwein, Presley Reichwein and Ashton Smith; two brothers, Duane Niedermeier and Robert (Jane) Niedermeier; two sisters, Patricia (Howard) Robinson and Betty Niedermeier; two sister-in-laws, Judith Niedermeier and Faye Smith and many nieces, nephews and a special daughter-in-law, Deanna Smith.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, David in 1997, two brothers, Clifford Niedermeier Jr. and Roger Niedermeier, two sister-in-laws, Janet Niedermeier and Janice Schlinder and two brother-in-laws, Robert Smith and John Schlinder.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Graveside services will be held at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 12:15 PM.
The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family.
www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484