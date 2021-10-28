Dorothy Sigman

South Beloit, IL - Dorothy J. Sigman, 92, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in her home.
She was born on June 25, 1929, in South Beloit, IL, the daughter of Louis and Frances (Wolfe) Pospischil. Dorothy was a 1947 South Beloit High School graduate. She attended Greta Deal Beauty School in the fall of '47 where she became a licensed hair dresser. Dorothy married Loren Sigman on October 9, 1961. He predeceased her on July 8, 2020.
Dorothy was formerly employed at Lupo's Beauty Salon in Chicago, IL for 12 years. She then opened the first Wagon Wheel Beauty Salon in Rockton, IL, where her husband caught her eye. She then opened a hair salon in their home. Dorothy retired from Beloit College as the night supervisor in Pearson Hall. After retiring, she enjoyed her home, yard, family and beautiful grandchildren. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, South Beloit and had an active role in the ladies alter and rosary society.
Survivors include her daughters, Ardis (Charlie) Quick of St. Paul, MN, Lori (Scot) Story of South Beloit, IL, and Heidi (Duane) Hackbarth of Roscoe, IL; grandchildren, Jason Quick, Travis (Kelsey) Quick, Paige (Nate) Hanley, Kenneth Hackbarth and Lauren Hackbarth; three great grandchildren; sister, Louise Morse; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Loren Sigman; sons, Dr. Loren G. II and Howard Sigman; parents; brothers, Louis, Joseph, Robert, Albert, Kenneth, Alvin and Edwin Pospischil; sisters, Sr. Roberta Pospischil and Nancy Miller.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021 in St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd, South Beloit, IL, with Fr. Romero Pavino officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with a rosary to be recited at 4:45 p.m.