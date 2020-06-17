Dorothy "Renie" Saunders

July 23, 1931 - June 15, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Dorothy M. "Renie" Saunders, 89, of Beloit, WI, died Monday, June 15, 2020 in her home. She was born July 23, 1931 in Edgerton, WI, the daughter of Lawrence and Ida (Pastorius) Saunders. Dorothy was a graduate of Beloit High School. In her younger years, she played baseball for the Beloit Bombers.
Dorothy was employed for 44 years by Fairbanks, retiring in 1994. She was a member of the Fairbanks Quarter Century Club. Dorothy enjoyed fishing, going shopping, spending time with her family. She was a Green Bay Packer fan.
Survivors include her brother, Earl (Sandy) Saunders of Beloit, WI; sisters: Ruth Maul, Barbara (Dennis) Peterson and Debra (Archie) Gessler all of Beloit, WI; sisters-in-law: Nell Saunders, LaVon Saunders, and Char Saunders; several nieces and nephews; dear friend for over 52 years, Billie Halverson of Beloit, WI; and other special friends: Jimmy, Ada, JoAnn, Diane and Debbie. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers: Jerry Saunders, Robert Saunders, Donald Saunders, Larry Saunders and Richard Saunders
A memorial visitation for Dorothy will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Floral Lawn Cemetery South Beloit, IL, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Social distancing and masks are required. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.