Dorothy J. (Jones) Furgason

December 9, 1931 - August 15, 2021
St. Louis, MI - Dorothy Jean Jones was born to Jesse O Jones and Mata G Jones (nee Crabtree) on Dec 9, 1931. She was married to George A Furgason August 26, 1951. Dorothy died August 15, 2021. She is survived by her son, David C Furgason and wife Elizabeth and daughter, Stephanie J Smith. Her husband George predeceased her. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren Jennifer Cash (Aaron), Amy Schoenfeld (Erich), Jesse Smith (Amber) and Julie Leaf (Foster) and 11 great grandchildren.
Dorothy started in the teaching profession as a music teacher for Rock County at the end of 1955. She finished her undergraduate degree at Beloit College while working and became an elementary school teacher in the Beloit Public School system from 1960 through 1982. During that time she earned a Masters Degree from Whitewater University. Jesse and Mata Jones were long time members of Central Christian Church in Beloit until they died. Dorothy continued as an active member of the church until she moved from the area. She has been an active member of Bettendorf Christian Church and First Christian Church of Florissant, which is where she was a member when she died. Dorothy enjoyed reading, especially American history and investing. She pursued the hobbies of researching family history, eventually documenting her research in a book, and was a member of an investment club while in Beloit.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Eastlawn Cemetery, Beloit with Pastor David Meding officiating. To leave an online condolence for Dorothy, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477