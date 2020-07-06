July 5, 1935 - June 30, 2020
St. Louis, MO -- Dorothy Harrison, 84, of St. Louis, MO, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at National Health Care facility in St. Louis, MO. She was born in Oak Park, IL, the daughter of Frank and Dorothy Fridlund. Dorothy, affectionately known as "Doady", grew up in Williams Bay, WI and was a graduate from Williams Bay High School. She received her undergraduate degree in Music Education from Illinois Wesleyan University and a Master's in Music Education from Whitewater University. Doady married Lawrence (Larry) E. Harrison on December 27, 1959 and a few years later moved to Beloit, where they raised their four children. Larry predeceased her, passing in October 2005. Doady taught elementary music in the Beloit Public Schools for 33 years. She was an oboist in the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra for over 25 years and she was also active in Signa Alpha Iota, Delta Kappa Gamma, and P.E.O. Chapter BB in Beloit and then Chapter MD in Clayton, MO. She was a member of the First Church of Christ Scientist in Boston, MA, Beloit, WI and Creve Coeur, MO. After retiring from teaching, Larry and Doady moved to St. Louis, MO in 1998 to be closer to family. Doady remained active in church, civic and philanthropic organizations, and with her music, playing oboe for the St. Louis Civic Orchestra. She loved traveling, spending time with family, and attending her grandchildren's activities and sporting events.
Survivors include her children: Lawrence (Jane) Harrison, Jr. of Ellisville, MO, Dorothy Halverson of Town and Country, MO, Jonathan (Stacey) Harrison of Granite Bay, CA, Kenneth (Laurel) Harrison of Cambridge, WI; nine grandchildren: Tyler Harrison, Devon (Harrison) Mar, Olivia Halverson, Connor and Cole Harrison, Keaton, Camryn, Cooper, and Cody Harrison; five great grandchildren: Jayden, Jaxon, and Colton Mar, and Henley and Sadie Harrison. She was predeceased by her husband; parents; brothers; and son-in-law.
Due to current circumstances, no service is being planned.
