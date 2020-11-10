November 15, 1942 - November 3, 2020
Beloit, WI - Dorothy "Grace" Murph was born on November 15, 1942 in West Point, Mississippi and ascended to eternal glory on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Grace was the twelfth child into a family of thirteen children born to Juette and Janie (Davidson) Cousins. She relocated to Beloit, Wisconsin where she was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. Grace married Calvin Anthony Murph in 1962. Their union was blessed with 3 children and a very special grandson that she raised and cherished.
Grace was a loving grandmother to many grand and great-grandchildren. She was a "second Mother" and "favorite Aunt" to many family members and friends. Grace was always upbeat, maintained the essence of confidentiality, courage, and class, regardless of the circumstance. She opened her home to many family members in need and helped them to gain a foothold on their lives. Grace was raised in the church and served on the Usher Board at Bethel AME Church in Beloit for many years. She received a teaching certification from Gateway Technical College and worked in the Wisconsin Unified School district for 31 years.
Grace is survived by her four sons, Anthony C. (Kimberly) Murph, Victor D. Murph, Kevin Murph, Savonta (Cynthia) Murph; daughter-in-law, Julie Murph; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; siblings, Ludie Garner, and Inez Wilson; as well as many, many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; grandson, Adrion Murph; and ten brothers and sisters.
The family is eternally grateful to all of the doctors and nurses who caredfor our Mother over the past five years including the staff at Sun Valley Homes and Beloit Regional Hospice.
A public viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Private homegoing services are 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 13, 2020. The service may be watched via livestream by using the following link https://studio.youtube.com/video/I9s136wmkzA/livestreaming Committal will be held in the Eastlawn Cemetery immediately following the service. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences maybeat www.hansengravitt.com.