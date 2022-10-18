Dorothy E. Mishler
Buy Now

June 26, 1925 - October 14, 2022 Janesville, WI - Dorothy E. Mishler, age 97 of Janesville was born on June 26, 1925 in Oelwein Iowa to James and Anna Mishler. She graduated from Aurora High School in 1943. She attended Cook's Secretarial School in Oelwein where she earned a two-year degree.

Dorothy began her career at Gardner Machine Company in Beloit Wisconsin working many years as a secretary. She was later promoted to Traffic Manager where she was responsible for inbound and outbound freight. She worked at Gardner 47 years before retiring. She was a consummate professional; her typing and shorthand skills were nothing short of amazing.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Mishler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you