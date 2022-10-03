April 17, 1925 - September 29, 2022 Beloit, WI - Dorothy E. Hargraves age 97 of Beloit died Thursday September 29, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born April 17, 1925 to the late Francis and Exeldia (Pratt) Plude in Antigo, WI. Dorothy married Forest Hargraves on December 25, 1942. He preceded her in death on December 21, 1974. She was a member of Redeemer Ev. Covenant Church. Dorothy worked as a nursing assistant for many years. She was a member of the Beloit Noon Lions, VFW and the American Legion. Dorothy will be remembered as an avid traveler.
She is survived by her five children, John (Katherine) Hargraves, Forest (Leeanna) Hargraves Jr., Joan (Kenneth) Hester, Richard Hargraves & Robert Hargraves; many grandchildren; many great grandchildren; many great great grand children; her two sisters, Cecilia Blackwell & Linda (Richard) Hagelin; her two brothers, Clarence (Arlene) Plude & Lawrence Plude and many nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her son, Ray.
Our family would like to thank all who have kept us in your prayers.
Dorothy's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday October 6, 2022 at REDEEMER Ev. COVENANT CHURCH, 2500 Prairie Avenue, Beloit with Rev. Chris Carlson officiating. Friends will be received on Thursday in the Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Following the service, the cortege will process to Roscoe Cemetery for interment. Luncheon at Church to follow the burial. Memorial's to Redeemer Ev. Covenant Church. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.