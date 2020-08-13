January 21, 1932 - August 8, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Dorothy Alice Laskowski, 88, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 surrounded by her family at Sun Valley East. She was born January 21, 1932 in Albany Township, Green County, WI, the daughter of Willie and Alice (Thickpenny) Flood. Dorothy graduated in 1950 from Evansville High School. She was married to Curtis Kitelinger (1952-1995) and married Edwin Laskowski in 2006. Dorothy was a homemaker, and a member of the Moose Lodge and Friends of Beckman Mill. She danced at Grinnell Hall with the Raisenettes, bowled on Thursday night leagues, and taught at Blackhawk Technical College.
Survivors include her daughters, Connie (John) Nicholas and Karen (Steve) Page; grandchildren: Aaron, Valerie, and Martin (Melissa) Driscoll, Christopher (Nancy) Nicholas, William McCauley, and Jessie (Mike) Truesdale; great-grandchildren: Joshua, Michelle, Mila, Jessica, Gracelyn, Ada Mae, and Silas; brother, Willie "Bill" (Joan) Flood; and sister-in-law, Gloria Flood. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers: Donnie, Mike, Robert and Walt Flood; husbands; and son, Martin Kitelinger.
A memorial service for Dorothy will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.