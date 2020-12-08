Dorothy A. Shook

August 29, 1923 - December 7, 2020
Beloit, WI - Dorothy Alma Shook, 97, of Beloit, WI, died Monday, December 7, 2020 at Riverside Terrace.
She was born August 29, 1923 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of William John and Bertha (Schwartz) Berens. Dorothy attended Milwaukee Vocational School. She married Daniel S. Shook Jr. on June 25, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI. He predeceased her on February 19, 2005.
Dorothy was an avid bowler until she was 88 years old. Her and her husband were members of the Wisconsin Polka Booster for over 32 years and would go dancing almost every weekend and attended Polka festivals all over Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Survivors include daughters, Dottie Allen and Sandra Phillips both of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Marvin (Melissa) Phillips, Jeremy Phillips both of Tucson, AZ, Bernadette (Steve) Porter of Loves Park, IL, and Kris (Mike) King of South Beloit, IL, and Daniel Schiefelbein of Janesville, WI; great grandchildren, Clarrisa Phillips, Katlynn Phillips, Ethen Phillips, Bryce King, Nicole Schiefelbein, Miranda Toman, Seth Porter , Garrett Porter and Cloie Porter; 4 great-great grandsons; sister, Laverne Berens of Milwaukee, WI; brother, Orrin (Pat) Berens of Tomah, WI; sister-in-law, Shigeko Berens of Puyallup, WA; nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice for the care given to Dorothy.
She was predeceased by her husband; parents; daughters, Patricia (Patsy) Titus and Sheryl Lynch; grandson, Scott Schiefelbein; great granddaughter, Jennifer Schiefelbein; brother, William Berens; sons-in-law, Ned Allen, Brad Phillips and Orvin Titus.
A service for Dorothy will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
