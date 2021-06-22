Dorothy A. Laskowski

January 21, 1932 - August 8, 2020
Beloit, WI - Dorothy Alice (Kitelinger) Laskowski, 88, of Beloit, WI, passed away with Alzheimer's Disease on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Sun Valley East.
She was born January 21, 1932 in Albany Township, Green County, WI, the daughter of Willie and Alice (Thickpenny) Flood. Dorothy graduated in 1950 from Evansville High School. She was married to Curtis Kitelinger (1952-1995) and married Edwin Laskowski in 2006.
Dorothy was a homemaker and a member of the Moose Lodge and Friends of Beckman Mill. She danced at Grinnell Hall with the Raisenettes, bowled on Thursday night leagues, and taught at Blackhawk Technical College.
Survivors include her daughters, Connie (John) Nicholas and Karen (Steve) Page; grandchildren, Aaron, Valerie, and Martin (Melissa) Driscoll, Christopher (Nancy) Nicholas, William McCauley, and Jessie (Mike) Truesdale; great grandchildren, Joshua, Michelle, Mila, Jessica, Gracelyn, Ada Mae, and Silas; brother Willie "Bill" (Joan) Flood; and sister-in-law, Gloria Flood.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers Donnie, Mike, Robert and Walt Flood; husbands, and son Martin Kitelinger.
A memorial service for Dorothy will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. She will be laid to rest at 12:00 p.m. in the Peace Church Cemetery on Cty Hwy C, Albany, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home.
