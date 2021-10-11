January 8, 1935 - December 2, 2020
Beloit, WI - Dorothea "Vonnie" Adams passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the age of 85 in her hometown of Beloit, Wisconsin.
Born to Arthur B. and Dorothea "Beenie" (Von Oven) Adams, Vonnie attended Milwaukee Downer Seminary and graduated from Colorado College, where she was President of her Delta Gamma Sorority.
As a lifelong Beloit resident, Vonnie dedicated much of her life to serving her community and cherished the many friendships that were built along the way. She volunteered for 40 years at Beloit Memorial Hospital, was Treasurer of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, and loyal member of the Country Club of Beloit, Current Literature Club and United Givers.
Vonnie was a Type 1 Diabetes survivor for more than 60 years. Known for her larger-than-life presence and sincere desire to connect with people, Vonnie inspired many as she overcame significant health challenges through her positive attitude and enthusiasm for life. Vonnie loved a good party and took great pleasure in hosting them. She was at her best and most vibrant while sharing laughs and telling stories with a glass of chardonnay in hand. She was proud to share the same birth date and year, January 8, 1935, with Elvis Presley, and could be as equally entertaining.
Vonnie is survived by her beloved family members: sister, Susan (Earl) Paddock; nieces, Alison (Jeffrey) Snyder and Emily (Christopher) Raub; great nieces/nephews, Jane Snyder, Nate Raub, Elisabeth Raub, Cole Raub and Evelyn Raub; cousins, Prudence (Charles) Harker, Allan (Jacqueline) Adams, Polly Adams; and countless friends and extended family in Beloit and around the country.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank Vonnie's longtime friends and advocates Dr. and Mrs. Roger and Debbie Huizenga, Mr. and Mrs. Sam and Judy Paddock, Dr. Kenneth Gold and Mrs. Bonnie Wetter, whose friendship and expertise throughout the years Vonnie valued and cherished.
Lastly, we'd also like to give a special thank you to the entire healthcare team at Beloit Memorial Hospital for their many years of friendship to Vonnie and for their care for her in her final days. It was a comfort to the family in this unique time where personal visitations could not be allowed that Vonnie's final moments were spent in the company of friends.
A Celebration of Life open house honoring Vonnie will be held Sunday, October 17, 2021 at The Beloit Club, 2327 Riverside Dr., Beloit,WI between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Family welcomes you to join them in sharing stories, laughs and memories of a life well lived and greatly missed. (To honor Vonnie safely, masks are kindly requested.)