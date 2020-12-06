December 2, 2020
Beloit, WI - Dorothea "Vonnie" Adams passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the age of 85 in her hometown of Beloit, Wisconsin.
Born to Arthur B. and Dorothea "Beenie" (Von Oven) Adams, Vonnie attended Milwaukee Downer Seminary and graduated from Colorado College, where she was President of her Delta Gamma Sorority.
As a lifelong Beloit resident, Vonnie dedicated much of her life to serving her community and cherished the many friendships that were built along the way. She volunteered for 40 years at Beloit Memorial Hospital, was Treasurer of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, and loyal member of the Country Club of Beloit, Current Literature Club and United Givers.
While Vonnie did not survive her recent bout with Covid-19, she was a Type 1 Diabetes survivor for more than 60 years. Known for her larger-than-life presence and sincere desire to connect with people, Vonnie inspired many as she overcame significant health challenges through her positive attitude and enthusiasm for life. Vonnie loved a good party and took great pleasure in hosting them. She was at her best and most vibrant while sharing laughs and telling stories with a glass of chardonnay in hand. She was proud to share the same birth date and year, January 8, 1935, with Elvis Presley, and could be as equally entertaining.
Vonnie is survived by her beloved family members: sister Susan (Earl) Paddock; nieces Alison (Jeffrey) Snyder and Emily (Christopher) Raub; great-nieces/nephews Jane Snyder, Nate Raub, Elisabeth Raub, Cole Raub and Evelyn Raub; cousins Prudence (Charles) Harker, Allan (Jacqueline) Adams, Polly Adams and countless friends and extended family in Beloit and around the country.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank Vonnie's longtime friends and advocates Dr. and Mrs. Roger and Debbie Huizenga, Mr. and Mrs. Sam and Judy Paddock, Dr. Kenneth Gold and Mrs. Bonnie Wetter, whose friendship and expertise throughout the years Vonnie valued and cherished.
Lastly, we'd also like to give a special thank you to the entire healthcare team at Beloit Memorial Hospital for their many years of friendship to Vonnie and for their care for her in her final days. It was a comfort to the family in this unique time where personal visitations could not be allowed that Vonnie's final moments were spent in the company of friends.
A private, family graveside burial will be held in Beloit, with a celebration of Vonnie's life to take place in the Summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Beloit Health System for the Emergency Room, where Vonnie volunteered. Memorials may also be made to the American Diabetes Association. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com